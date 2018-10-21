Plateau Police Ban Use Of Tinted Glasses, Covered Number Plates

Published:





The Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has banned the use of tinted glasses and covered number plates.





This was revealed by the State Police Commissioner Austin Agbonlahor in a statement where he noted that the move was to check crime.





“The Plateau State Police Command has observed with dismay a negative trend in recent times where some individuals, politicians, government functionaries among others cover their vehicles number plates while driving on the highway and is also rampantly abused by some misguided youths.





“Some people are also in the habit of using vehicles with tinted glasses without any authorization from the police.





“These trends pose security threats especially at check-points as kidnappers, armed bandits and other criminals can disguise using the above antics to beat security at any point.”





It added that “ the Command shall from next week take adequate measures in ensuring that the directives are complied with members of the public are to cooperate with security agencies to make our society crime free.”

