These are pictures of Ex Governor Ayodele Fayose as regained his freedom today from EFCC custody after perfecting his bails condition at Ikoyi Prisons.On hands to welcome hime were his aides and friends.Fayose was granted bail in the sum of N50m by a High Court sitting in Lagos last week where he was arraigned .He spent the weekend at the Prison pending the perfection of his bail