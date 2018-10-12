Pictures :Atiku Abubakar And His Entourage On Board His Private Jet After Visit To Obj

Published:

Pictures show PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his entourage inside his private plane on their way back from visiting Ex President Olusegun Obasanjo.Th pictures were posted by former Corps Marshal of the FRSC Osita Chidoka on his social media page.Those sighted in the picture apart from Chidoka was PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus,Islamic Cleric Gumi,Pan Yoruba Socio cultural group member Ayo Adebanjo,Atiku Abubakar and a host of othersThis was how Osita Chidoka captured the pictures"On our return journey from the historic meeting between President Obasanjo and Vice President Atiku Abubakar at Abeokuta earlier today. The clear endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by Obasanjo gives the campaign a boost that clearly signals the end of the APC Government. #ReadyAtiku"