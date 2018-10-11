Pick A Well Grounded Young Economist As Your VP.. PDP Tells Atiku

Published:





The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pick a candidate younger than him and well grounded in the economy as his Vice.





The PDP-led by its National Chairman Uche Secondus met with Atiku to discuss the issue at the party’s presidential campaign office, otherwise known as Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday night.





The meeting started late in the night and lasted for about two hours.





According to Punch, Atiku, a former Vice President, was mandated to submit a list of his preferred candidates as running mates to the party.





It was also reported that series of meetings would be held within the week in order to enable the party meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the submission of candidates’ names for the elections.

