Photos Of Suspects Declared Wanted Over Missing General Alkali

The Plateau state police command has released photos of eight suspects declared wanted in connection with the missing Major General Idris Alkali - a retired former Chief of Administration at Army headquarters.





Alkali went missing in September 2018. His vehicle which he was traveling in was found inside a pond in the state, early this month.





A statement released by the police PRO, DSP Tyopev Tarneer, individually described each of the suspects. See their photos and their details below;





Chuwang Istifanus Pwajok Stephen (aka Tifa). He is 46 years old, light in complexion and has mustache, tall and has no tribal mark on his face. He is a surveyor and businessman by occupation. He is Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.

Timothy Chuan. He is 26 years old, light in complexion, tall and has no tribal marks on his face. He is married and a tipper driver as well as sand vendor by occupation. He is Berom by tribe, speaks hausa, berom and english fluently. His phone number is 09081177173.







Nyam Samuel (aka Soft Touch). He is 25 year old, tall, dark in complexion and hos no tribal marks on his face. He is a panel beater by profession and Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.



Mathew Wrang (aka Amesco). He is 27 years old, tall and dark in complexion with no tribal marks on his face. He hss Adams Apple, is married. He is Berom by tribe and speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.



Moses Gyang (aka Boss). He is 25 years old, light in complexion, tall, keeps afro hair and has no tribl marks on his face. He is married and Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently. 1.66 meters tall, bald head, has no tribal marks on his face.



Yakubu Rap. He is 52 years old, dark in complexion. He is the Distruct head of Dura. He is married with children and is Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.

The police in its statement said anyone with information about their whereabouts should report to the nearest police facility or call - 08038907662, 09053872296 or 08075391844.













