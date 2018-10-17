Peter Rufai Not Dead As Nigerians Attack Sport Commentator

Published:





Nigerian football fans were left in a world of shock on Tuesday evening when a Super Sport commentator insinuated that Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai had died.





Rufai, who won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title with the Super Eagles in Tunisia 1994, was referred to by the commentator for Libya versus Nigeria Afcon clash as ”late great Peter Rufai.”





The former Nigerian international, who marked his 55th birthday on 24 August this year, is presently working for a Nigerian company Daraju as a brand ambassador.





The commentator made the error while mentioning names of retired Nigerian players who did exploits during their time with the Eagles.





But Nigerians did not take it lightly as they took to their various social media to knock and mock the commentator.

Share This