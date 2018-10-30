Peter Obi Lambasts Osinbajo Over Shaku-Shaku Comment

Published:





Peoples Democratic Party, PDP vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for placing shaku-shaku dance rehearsals as a priority at a time his government has reportedly helped Nigeria become the poverty capital of the world.





Obi threw the challenge in response to reports quoting the vice-president as saying that he was set to learn the in-style dancing steps, Shaku-Shaku ahead of the forthcoming election.





Obi while speaking with reporters after returning from Dubai where he interfaced with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and other party strategists, said that for the Atiku team, what was paramount was "spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table and not learning how to dance Shaku Shaku”.





"I know Vice President Osibanjo is a gentleman and may not have made such a comment. However, why I am not against people dancing or learning how to dance "Shaku Shaku", as I believe it is one of those things that is keeping our people going on in these very difficult times, I believe that the crossroads that we have found ourselves in as a nation requires sober reflection.





"For me in particular, this period calls for sober reflection not dancing or learning how to dance as there are many challenges facing our nation at the moment. Not the least being recently having our country named the world headquarters of extreme poverty with over eighty seven million people. Worse still, millions more are losing their jobs, with four million by the third quarter of this year alone.





"Millions of Nigerians go to bed hungry not knowing where the meal for the next day will come from, hundreds of thousands risk death by crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea to wherever they can make a living.





"These and other challenges are indicative of the dire straits facing us as a nation today. And these are what we on the Atiku team are spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table we must get Nigeria to start working again for the good of everyone” he said.

