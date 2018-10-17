Peter Obi Didn't Lie About London Houses - Spokesman

Published:





Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, never at any time claimed that he had no house in London.





His Special adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, made the clarification on Wednesday while reacting to false stories being spread online by Obi’s detractors that he lied about owning houses in London.





Obienyem said: “During several media programmes, Mr. Peter Obi said Onitsha was the only place he owned a personal house in Nigeria.





"In an attempt to discredit him, some people are posting his London houses as the much-awaited evidence that he lied.





"First, let it be noted that the issue of having a personal house only in Onitsha is a matter of choice. If his lifestyle supports love for houses, Obi can afford to have houses in the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





"As for his London houses, it might interest the public to note that he bought his first house in London in 1987. All the houses he owned in London were purchased before he became governor of Anambra State and were all duly declared.”





Obienyem advised Nigerians and the international community “to disregard false stories being fabricated by detractors who are clutching at straws in their vain bid to demonise Mr. Obi, a proven performer and lover of the masses who is well known for his forthrightness and integrity.”

