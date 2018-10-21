PDP Picks Tambuwal As Its Sokoto State Guber Candidate

Published:





Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has gotten the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket ahead of the 2019 elections.





Tambuwal, it was gathered, is among the 36 candidates the party would submit their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





“We are forging ahead with our preparation and as we said, all segments of the party are being carried along,” a source at the PDP revealed.





“We have given the governorship ticket to Aminu Tambuwal to be our candidate in Sokoto State next year.





He is a good party man and we also know that he will deliver the state to the PDP.





“We couldn’t have denied him the governorship ticket just because he wanted to be the presidential candidate, which he lost to another eminently qualified person, Atiku Abubakar.”

