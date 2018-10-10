PDP Insists Tambuwal Is Not Its Governorship Candidate In Sokoto State

Published:

The Sokoto State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Milogoma, on Tuesday, debunked the rumour that the name of the party’s candidate in the 2019 election, Mannir Dan-Iya, has been substituted with that of the incumbent governor, Aminu Tambuwal.Speaking to newsmen in Sokoto, Milogoma said the rumour was unfounded.Milgoma reiterated that Dan-Iiya remains the party’s 2019 governorship candidate noting that there was still time to substitute candidate according to the law.The chairman said the party would formally announce any change, if any, noting that substitution had processes which must be complied with based on electoral guidelines.Milogoma explained that the event held on October 7 at the party headquarters in the state was for the governor to express his appreciation for the support he enjoyed at the PDP presidential primary election held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.Tambuwal lost the party’s primary election to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.According to Milogoma, party members are still united. He urged loyalists to work toward ensuring maximum success of all party candidates in coming elections.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that speculations were going round that the party had conducted fresh primary and produced Tambuwal as governorship candidate on October 7.(NAN)