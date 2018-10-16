PDP Gives Saraki, Tambuwal, Dankwambo New Appointments

Published:





The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed the nation’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the Director General of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.





Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state was also appointed as the PDP Zonal Coordinator for NorthWest.





A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe was appointed the party’s Zonal Coordinator for NorthEast.





The statement read: “PDP names the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as Director General Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.“Gov. Tambuwal is Zonal Coordinator for NorthWest. Dankwambo is Zonal Coordinator for NorthEast.





"Ortom Samuel is the Zonal Coordinator for North Central,” the statement added. PDP Chairman Uche Secondus also confirmed the appointment in series of tweets on Tuesday morning.





Secondus tweeted: “After due consultation with party stakeholders, @OfficialPDPNig under my leadership has approved the following as members of @atiku Presidential Campaign Council. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki @ bukolasaraki as Director General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.





"Governor Aminu Tambuwal @AWTambuwal as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthWest. Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo @ HEDankwambo as Zonal Coordinator for NorthEast. Governor Samuel Ortom @ OrtomSamuel as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthCentral.





"Governor Dave Umahi @ DaveUmahi as the Zonal Coordinator for SouthEast. Barrister Nyesom Wike @GovWike as the Zonal Coordinator for SouthSouth Governor Ayodele Fayose @GovAyoFayose is the Zonal Coordinator for the SouthWest.





"Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, Chairman, Legal Matters. Governor Udom Emmanuel @ MrUdomEmmanuel as the Chairman, Fund Raising. Other members of the Presidential Campaign Council will be announced soon”, the PDP Chairman tweeted.





CKN News reports that Saraki, Tambuwal and Dankwambo, were all presidential aspirants of the opposition party but none of them secured the presidential ticket of the PDP.





Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President won the opposition party’s primary election and will contest against incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share This