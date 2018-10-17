PDP Eager To Take Over Lagos In 2019 – Jimi Agbaje

Published:





The Lagos state governorship candidate of the PDP for the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje, says the opposition party is bracing up to defeat the ruling APC.





Lagos is the only state in which the PDP has not produced a governor since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.





But Agbaje, who contested and lost to Akinwunmi Ambode of the APC in 2015, believes the PDP has a good chance of making history next year.





Agbaje said this in an interview with newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.





"This time around, we intend to take over Lagos in 2019. The campaign for Lagos is set for us,” he told newsmen at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.





"It is clear to us in Lagos that what “Lagosians’’ are looking for is freedom from the vested interest that have gripped Lagos for nearly 20 years.





"We have a situation where it had been under the grip of one or two persons and we are tired of that. "We believe Lagos is doing well compared to other states, but it can do much better than it is doing now, but it is being crippled by vested interests.





"The structure is being put in place and I am sure that at the end of the day, it is going to be victory for PDP in Lagos and at the centre and in most of the states that we lost.”





On whether the defection of the PDP Chairman in Lagos, Moshood Salvador, to the APC would affect PDP’s chances, Agbaje said his defection had no impact on the party.

