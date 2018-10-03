Patrick Obahiagbon Publicly Kneel Down To Beg APC Delegates In Edo State [Photo]

Published:

Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Patrick Obahiagbon, pictured above kneeling as he begged Edo state APC members to vote for him so he can be the party's flagbearer in the Edo South Senatorial district election.





Journalist, Ena Ofugara,who shared the photo online, wrote;





''Barrister "Igodomigodo" Obahiagbon, the grandiloquent and highfalutin former legislator finds to his chagrin, discomfiture, mortification, peevishness and spleen that he must put aside his manhood, masculinity, machismo, virility and BROCUS and like a bingo that ate his masters food, he finds he must kowtow, grovel, beseech, wheedle, brown-nose, crawl, creep, cower, snivel and prostrate to be allowed back in the house.





This is a man that strut like a colossus as he insulted Jonathan and his wife in that era that seems so long ago when there was honour in expressing personal opinions and making it flowery like Obahiagbon then when he beats his chest and says "I am conversant with the utilitarian purposes to which the gavel and the mace are deployed within the existential construction of pragmatic and routine legislative rendezvous. Suffice to say that I can pontificate ad-infinitum ..."





today all he can say is "la wo wo. Please. I beg. Sorry for me"

