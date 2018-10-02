Osun: I Will Expose APC In Court - Senator Ademola Adeleke Vows

Published:

Dancing senator and PDP governorship candidate in the Osun state governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, has described how he will defeat the ruling party, APC in court when the time comes.





According to him, when they get to court, he would be bringing out his points and evidence ''Gbagam, Gbagam''. The rerun of the election held last week Thursday September 27th and the APC candidate, Gboyega Otetola, won the election.





Speaking during a television interview Adeleke said





''I don't want the APC to know what we have on them until we get to court. I am more than confident. I will bringing them one by one, gbagam, gbagam'' he said.

