Oshiomhole Meets APC Gvernors Over Primaries

Some governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are currently meeting with the chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, at his campaign office along Aso Drive, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





The meeting is coming after nine governors had earlier met President Muhammadu Buhari.





This online medium learned that the meetings are being held following the controversies that have trailed APC governorship and senatorial primaries in some states such as Ondo, Kaduna, Ogun and Zamfara.





Speaking after meeting President Buhari, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha had said the meeting with the President was to find solutions to the crisis trailing the primaries in states.





Okorocha had said: “We came to review the various crisis characterizing our primaries especially the APC with a view to finding solution,” he said.





“We are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution, our party believes in justice, equity and fairness. We are requesting that the right thing be done and let everyone contest the elections.”

