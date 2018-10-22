Ooni’s Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola Congratulates His New Union

Published:





Queen Zaynab formerly known as Olori Wuraola, took to her Instagram page to congratulate her ex-husband, the Ooni of Ife, on his wedding to Prophetess Naomi Adeyeye.





It will be recalled that Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi just got married to his new wife, Olori Shilekunola.





As a way of her congratulations, she wrote, “It was once said that there is nobility in compassion, beauty in empathy, and grace in forgiveness. Congratulations to The Ooni & his new bride, Shilekunola Naomi Moronke Oluwaseyi. May God bless your union. – HH QUEEN ZAYNAB.”





Olori Wuraola was married to the Ooni in 2016. However, barely a year after, there were hints that the marriage was in troubled waters.





This was later confirmed by the Olori as she hinted possible domestic violence could be responsible, also advising people against spreading false information about the situation.





“What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!” She said.

Share This