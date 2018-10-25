Ooni Of Ife Denies Dumping US Based Woman For New Wife

Published:





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has denied claims by a US-based Nigerian lady Elizabeth Odunlami that he dumped her for Prophetess Naomi.





The Ooni announced on his Twitter last week that he has taken a new wife.





In one of his posts, the revered traditional ruler said he “waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.





“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen,” the monarch said.





However, days after the announcement of his marriage to Naomi, Miss Odunlami took to Facebook, claiming the monarch dumped her for his latest wife after promising her marriage.





Miss Odunlami wrote: “Kabiyesi Enitan Ogunwusi, I’m thanking you for the disappointment after using my real biological name to execute your contract from Mr John in California.





“As a matter of fact, you promised me to be your next queen before Naomi, whenever I asked you if you have someone, you were always in denial”.





But reacting to Miss Odunlami’s claims through one of his aides and the C.E.O of TellAfrica, the Ooni said: “Our attention had just been brought to an unbelievable news trending with source credited to a certain Elizabeth Odunlami.”





“The said Odunlami Elizabeth claimed that a promise was made to her by H.I.M Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi to have her as his queen.”





“On behalf of H.I.M Ooni Adeyeye, we hereby expressly state that the claim made by Odunlami Elizabeth is FALSE.”





“We can authoritatively confirm that H.I.M has no such dealings with any persons, neither has he any contact with the bearer.”





“We, therefore, urge news agencies and social media bloggers to desist from spreading such baseless news which is invariably detrimental to our cultural institution and the exalted position of Oonirisa,” the statement added.

