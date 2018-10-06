One Killed, Former Chairmanship Aspirant, Others Injured During Lagos APC Primary

Published:





No fewer than ten persons, including a former chairmanship aspirant, Ibrahim Mustapha, were injured and one person killed in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos, on Thursday as hoodlums loyal to some aspirants of the All Progressives Congress opened gunfire on some residents and party members.





It was learnt that trouble started at Ward F, Ikosi -Isheri, Kosofe, when some supporters of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District , Gbenga Ashafa, started singing that he was unopposed.





Supporters of Ashafa’s major contender, Bayo Oshinowo, aka Pepper, who were at the unit and felt slighted by the song, were reported to have taken offence. Oshinowo was allegedly disqualified by the APC National Working Committee.





A witness , said the fight started around 11.30 am.





“Supporters of Ashafa at the unit were only there to affirm his mandate. They were chanting , ‘ Ashafa unopposed. Those supporting Pepper left the polling unit. By the time they returned, they were armed to the teeth and started shooting . The thugs were led by one Arikuyeri," he said.





“After they were done , they raided Mile 12 , Ikosi Isheri , Agboyi Ketu , and other areas under the Kosofe Federal Constituency. They went on the rampage for about two hours , shooting and destroying property . The area is still tense . Some of those injured have been admitted in a hospital .”





Another witness claimed that the violence lasted for more than three hours. He added that innocent residents, who were caught in the melee, got injured while fleeing.





"The hoodlums were brought in 17 buses. They chased away people who wanted to vote , including elderly women. They attacked those who resisted. Some people fell into ditches while running away, ” he added.





The witness claimed that the former chairmanship aspirant, Mustapha , who was admitted to a private hospital, was hacked with machetes in the head.





“He was attacked on Adebayo Mokuolu Street, Anthony Village, Kosofe. The thugs chased and cornered him . They cut him with machetes. It took the intervention of passersby, who carried him to a hospital. He was initially rushed to two nearby hospitals , but he was rejected before he was taken to where he was admitted," he said.





According to report, the deceased identified as 30 - year- old Idris Alooma, was killed in Epe by thugs who wanted to disrupt the electoral process.

