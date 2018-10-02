Ondo State Senator Raises Alarm Over Alleged Assassination Attempt On His Life

Published:

Last Saturday’s assassination attempt on the life of the senator representing Ondo North, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, in Owo, has continued to generate ripples among the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold across the state.



In a statement by its spokesman, the ruling party said Boroffice’s attackers were not APC members.



Also, Segun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said Boroffice was repeating the alleged lies his team had been peddling for some time.



In a statement, Ajiboye said: “It is surprising that the lawmaker has run to the press, even after he claimed that the police were investigating the matter.



“At this stage, as law-abiding people, we would rather allow the police do their job.”



But a statement by the senator’s media unit insisted that some aides of Governor Akeredolu have a case to answer with the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) crack team over the assassination attempt.



The statement reads: “Following the failed and foiled assassination attempt on the life of Senator Boroffice on Saturday in Owo, the media unit of the senator is concerned that while the Ade Adetimehin-led faction of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has not deemed it right to condemn the attack, the faction has issued two contradictory statements on the incident within 24 hours.



“In one breath, the faction, through its spokesman, Kalejaye, confirmed that some aggrieved members of the party in Owo invaded the venue of the campaign. In another statement, the faction, through same spokesman, said the assailants are not party members. The faction should stop undermining the image of APC with its seeming confusion.



“Also, it is our considered view that the statements credited to the Commissioner for Information in Ondo State and the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor on the matter are watery innuendos. They neither cleared nor dissociated their boss.”



Boroffice’s spokesman Kayode Fakuyi said the insinuation raised by Adetimehin-led faction that the attack on Senator Boroffice was stage-managed by the supporters of the senator was unfortunate.



The spokesman said the senator’s supporters have never stage-managed such incident, adding that they have no tendency to do so.



He said: “They have no reason whatsoever to stage-manage such incident. The supporters of the senator could not have stage-managed an attack that was coordinated by appointees of the governor.

Share This