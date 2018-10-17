Omisore Reacts To Name On Buhari’s Travel Ban List

Published:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the Osun State guber election Iyiola Omisore has said he has no case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





This followed a purported list of persons banned from traveling out of the country due to corruption issues by President Muhammadu Buhari.





But Omisore in a statement by his media aide, Jide Fakorede, on Tuesday said he does not have any corruption case to answer.





"This fictitious group is a creation of those who were not happy with the recent political developments in Osun State and who, obviously, do not mean well for the state but only trying to mutilate the high integrity of Senator Omisore,” the statement said.





"We have no doubt of the existence of some failed politicians who have scores to settle with the former Osun State deputy governor but are now feeling frustrated with his continuous rise in the political firmament of the country, despite all their ”pull him down” effort.





"This set of persons represents retrogression, deliberate falsehood and underdevelopment. Again, they have failed.





"Let’s face the facts squarely: Senator Iyiola Omisore was wrongly accused in 2016 and he surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation and was given a ‘clean bill of health’ by the anti-graft body after a thorough investigation.





"It is on record that no case was instituted against him in any court of our land and neither was he arraigned before any court.





"He has been enjoying his freedom and has even presented himself for election into public office, passing through all security screenings. So, we ask, what is the noise about?





"The basis for placement on the watch list and travel ban is to ensure that those answering EFCC charges are held within the country; and for someone not having a current case with the anti-graft agency, there may be no basis to restrict his movement.”

