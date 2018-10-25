Olamide Again Pays Tibute To Late Dagrin

Published:





Nigerian music star and rapper Olamide has sent tribute to late indigenous Yoruba rapper, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, who was known as Dagrin.





YBNL boss, Olamide took to his IG page to write a tribute to the late Dagrin in remembrance of his birthday.





Having uploaded the image of the Icon, the wrote, “Happy G day Dagrin keep resting 👑 Shalewa sare wolewa suun sori bed mi yakata…… what’s your fav Grin line #TributeToDagrin”





Dagrin was a Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria who lost his life in a ghastly accident eight years ago.

Share This