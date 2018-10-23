Obi Has So Many Things Going For Him — Umahi

Published:

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, has said that the leaders of the South-East were never unhappy or opposed the choice of Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate and blamed the social media for getting peoples thoughts and speeches wrongly interpreted. He insisted that they were only asking for a round table meeting to smoothing rough edges, be sure of what gets to who after the victory, and thereafter go into the competition with one voice and unity of purpose. He assured that Ebonyi will deliver 1.3 out of its 1.5 votes for the PDP, while thanking Obi for understanding the rationale behind their initial reaction and even helping to explain to the people what is at stake. He was speaking on Monday when Mr. Peter Obi paid him a courtesy visit.

Umahi, who said Obi had many things going for him, including sound leadership pedigree that saw him leading the South-East Governors Forum for eight years, also commended him for his humility while describing him as an asset to the country and the PDP.

Umahi, addressing Obi directly, said: “I have every reason to be happy very with you. There is no way even if I was nominated I will be the Vice Presidential candidate. I still have more than four years as a governor. Secondly, we have always supported ourselves. During my campaign, you came and even gave us vehicles.”

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Peter Obi thanked him for translating his impeccable character to providing leadership to the Zone and for his sustained improvement of Ebonyi State.

Obi, who recounted his long relationship with Ebonyi State, said he had come to consult him as one of the political leaders of the Igbos and also the good people of Ebonyi State. He invited all men of goodwill who are righteously indignant with the APC for the ruins they have brought the country to join the Atiku’s redemption movement.

“PDP as a party is desirous of returning to power at the center not just because we want to return to power but because we have seen that in our country Nigeria every indices of development today is heading south and we cannot continue that way. In terms of borrowing and all other indices everything is heading south. So PDP wants to come back and continue rebuilding the nation,” Mr Obi added.

