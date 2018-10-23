Obi Has So Many Things Going For Him — Umahi

Umahi, who said Obi had many things going for him, including sound leadership pedigree that saw him leading the South-East Governors Forum for eight years, also commended him for his humility while describing him as an asset to the country and the PDP.
Umahi, addressing Obi directly, said: “I have every reason to be happy very with you. There is no way even if I was nominated I will be the Vice Presidential candidate. I still have more than four years as a governor. Secondly, we have always supported ourselves. During my campaign, you came and even gave us vehicles.”
Earlier in his speech, Mr. Peter Obi thanked him for translating his impeccable character to providing leadership to the Zone and for his sustained improvement of Ebonyi State.
Obi, who recounted his long relationship with Ebonyi State, said he had come to consult him as one of the political leaders of the Igbos and also the good people of Ebonyi State. He invited all men of goodwill who are righteously indignant with the APC for the ruins they have brought the country to join the Atiku’s redemption movement.
“PDP as a party is desirous of returning to power at the center not just because we want to return to power but because we have seen that in our country Nigeria every indices of development today is heading south and we cannot continue that way. In terms of borrowing and all other indices everything is heading south. So PDP wants to come back and continue rebuilding the nation,” Mr Obi added.
Categories: Society
