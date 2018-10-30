Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Did Nothing To Improve Infrastructural Development In Nigeria - Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has passed the blame for the infrastructural challenges facing the country on the past administrations.





According to him, it is sad that infrastructure went to rot completely within the same period when Nigeria has "humongous resources” at its disposal between 1999 and 2014.





The President said these when he received the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





Buhari said; “Our focus now is on infrastructure; roads, rail, power, and others.





"How I wish we had fixed all those when we had money. What we earned between 1999 and 2014 is on record, but nothing was done to infrastructure.





"Now, we are doing a lot more, with a lot less resources. And we shall continue to do our best.”





Buhari commended the outgoing High Commissioner for his warm and pleasant disposition, which he said has seen him traversing almost the entire country.





Arkwright, who spent more than three years in Nigeria, said he visited 30 of the 36 states and found the people quite enterprising and engaging.





He added that the British government would be glad to offer a helping hand as required in any part of the country.





The outgoing High Commissioner thanked President Buhari for his support, stressing that the relations between Britain and Nigeria have improved tremendously in the last three years.

