Obasanjo To Endorse Atiku For 2019 Presidency

The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has begun moves to win the heart of his former boss ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The two have endured a fractious relationship for more than a decade, starting from the latter years of their Aso Rock reign.





However, it was learned that Obasanjo’s hard stance against Atiku is gradually softening, and he is poised to “eventually endorse Atiku”.





A source close to the former President on Tuesday said: “Baba believes that Buhari is too rigid, and you know Baba said a long time ago that Buhari should go and rest in 2019.





“Yes, Atiku and Baba have a history. But these days, he has been saying Atiku, despite all his foibles, will at least create more jobs and help to revive the ailing economy.”





Since leaving office in 2007, Obasanjo has publicly backed or rejected an incumbent or incoming President.





He rejected Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 while endorsing Muhammdu Buhari.





But in January 2018, he also rejected Buhari’s re-election bid.

