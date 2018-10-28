NSCDC Officer Commits Suicide After Killing Wife,Brother Inlaw

Published:

A Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, has committed suicide after he shot and killed his wife and one other, leaving two other persons with bullet wounds in Maiduguri on Friday.



The incident occurred behind Borno Express Motor Park.





According to a police source, “for unknown reason, the man shot four persons including his wife, brother in-law, sister in-law and his younger sister. The wife and her brother died instantly.”



The source who participated in the rescue operation confirmed that he (NSCDC personnel) dropped his riffle and ran into unknown location, when he took a substance suspected to be poison before some good Samaritan called.





He was rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, at about 0830hrs.



He was on admissions until around 2100hrs on Friday night when he eventually passed on.



The two others are currently receiving treatment at the same UMTH.



A NSCDC source who is familiar with the case also confirmed the incident on phone describing it as unfortunate.



The source added that police are currently investigating the incident that led to the shoot-out.

