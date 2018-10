Published:

Today 23rd October, 2018 at about 11:30 hours,Operatives of NSCDC Kaduna arrested one James Abelagi Tersoo,25 years, for parading himself as Army personnel.





He was arrested along Lagos Street roundabout Kaduna during the enforcement of curfew operations by the personnel.





During investigation he claimed to be a private security operative but checks at his residence uncovered army uniforms .and other incriminating items

