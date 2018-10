Published:





Bayelsa State Volunteer Security Outfit led by Hon. Lucky Oyinkuro Asanakpo apprehended a notorious criminal identified as Michael Peter Zuokemefa popularly known as (Doudou)





The suspect had been stealing peoples' phones, money and other valuables with a locally made pistol at the Tombia axis and other areas in Yenagoa the state capital.





He was handed over to men of the Nigerian Police for further investigations and prosecution.

Share This