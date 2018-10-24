There Is No Evidence That Nnamdi Kanu Is In Jerusalem - Israeli Government

Published:





The Israeli government has said there is no evidence to prove that the leader of the proscribed secessionist group, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was or is in their country.





It will be recalled that last Friday October 19th, Kanu resurfaced in a live video on Facebook with claims he is in Isreal. Kanu went missing in September last year after the military invasion.





Reacting to the viral video, the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Emmanuel Nashon, told newsmen in Abuja that there was no evidence that the leader of IPoB was in their country of recent. According to Nashon, the video of Kanu could be an old one.





"There are no details about his recent visit to this country yet,” Nashon said.

