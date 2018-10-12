Nnamdi Kanu's Father Will Soon Return Home..Okezie Ikpeazu

Published:

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assured traditional rulers and indigenes of Afaraukwu Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area that Eze I. O. Kanu, father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would soon return home.

Eze Kanu, his wife and some of their relatives were declared missing after soldiers invaded his palace in September 2017. He has since remained incommunicado.

Ikpeazu spoke yesterday when the people of Afaraukwu-Ibeku visited him at the Government House in Umuahia.

According to Ikpeazu, governors of the five Southeast states are working to ensure that Kanu’s father returned home. He stressed that efforts were on to ensure that the traditional ruler doesn’t spend the New Year outside his community.

He said: “Eze Ibeawuchi can tell some of the moves the government made to prevent the invasion of the community. I was outside the country when the crises started, and returned immediately to take charge to prevent an escalation. We went as far convening an emergency meeting of traditional rulers to help persuade the military not to engage the unarmed youth.

“We imposed a curfew to de-escalate the situation and moved in to ensure that the injured were treated. The Southeast Governors’ Forum is doing its best to ensure that Eze Kanu is re-united with his community. Your traditional rulers will go with me to meet my colleagues and we will work to ensure that Eze Kanu does not spend the New Year outside his home.”

President-General of Afaraukwu Development Union Chief J. C. Ezebuiro hailed the governor for his development strides, and assured him of the community’s support for a second term.

He said: “You have been uncompromising in security, education and infrastructure; you have set a standard and under your watch Abia has returned back to her lost glory in agriculture; the state has also become indomitable in sports.”

