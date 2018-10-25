Nnamdi Kanu: I Never Said Nigeria Will Attack Israel - Lai Mohammed

Published:





The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has dismissed reports that the federal government threatened to attack Isreal over the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.





Kanu went into hiding on September 14, 2017, after a military raid on his father’s residence in Abia state.





The IPOB leader, who was being prosecuted for alleged treason, emerged in Israel on Friday, and later threatened to return to Nigeria with hell.





Reports had emerged on social media that Mohammed said Nigeria would launch an onslaught on Israel if they do not return Kanu to the country.





Speaking to State House correspondents on Wednesday, the minister noted that the report shows the dangers of fake news.





Mohammed said: “I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement.





“But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel an ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles.





“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections.”

