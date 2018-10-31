BREAKING: NLC Blasts Nigeria Governors Forum, Insists On N66,500 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress has lambasted the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for pegging the minimum wage at N22, 500.





The NLC subsequently pegged the minimum wage at N66, 500.





The President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.





Wabba said the NGF was not known to law and was thus an illegal body.





He said all governors should return to their respective states and consult with workers rather than hide under the umbrella of the governors forum.





Details soon...

