Nigeria’s Unity Non-Negotiable - Yakubu Gowon

Published:





The unity of Nigeria is “non-negotiable,” a former Head of State Yakubu Gowon who also expressed his resolve to build legacies that would unite the country.





Gowon said this on Tuesday at an exhibition in honor of Oladipo Akinkugbe in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.





The event was part of activities to mark Akinkugbe’s 85th Birthday.





According to Gowon, he is committed to seeing that the West African nation thrives in peace and unity.





He said, “You are all aware of my strong desire and commitment to the peace and unity of our nation.





"I want to further add my voice to the call for peace and national unity. I want to reiterate in the strongest term that the peace and unity of Nigeria is [sic] non-ne­gotiable.”





In addition, he vowed to “continue to work at achieving the much-desired peace and unity that we crave daily for our country.





"I am strongly [sic] of the belief that for the future of our nation to be assured, we must strive to build legacies of peace and uni­ty.”

Share This