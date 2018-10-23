Nigerians Who Feel Frustrated Can Relocate - President Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians who feel they have another country may choose to go.





Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the President said this when he received Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 2019 polls.





The Presidential spokesman quoted Buhari to have said he and others who do not have another country would stay back and salvage Nigeria together.





"You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria.





"Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.”





President Buhari enjoined Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the country in all their dealings.





Meanwhile, CKN News reports that President Buhari’s statement comes one day after Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), addressed his supporters after going underground for 13 months.





Kanu, a leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a secessionist group, had said there would be no elections in the south-east except the government conducts a referendum.

