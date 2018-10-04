Nigerian Singer Dies In Car Crash

Published:

Fast rising singer, Egbeoluwa Ademilade popularly known as Juggernaut who was signed to the record label, Blak Haus Entertainment founded by Seun Anikulapo-Kuti has died.





Jugger, as he was fondly called by those very close to him in the music industry, attended Corona Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada; King’s College, Lagos, got admitted to Babcock University but attained a Bachelors of Art at Evangel Christian School of America.





He started out his music career as a member and the only rapper in a group of three called the Triple X Entertainment; the other two members being May D (Moyukun Awodunmila) and Faloads (Femi Falode).





Confirming his death, 5ive Music Group and Black Haus Entertainment in a statement said;





We are deeply saddened by his sudden death. He died in the early hours of Sunday 30th September 2018 after his car crashed into a trailer with no backlights, emitting smoke from its exhaust thus reducing visibility. Until his death, he was a brother, friend and father. He was laid to rest on the 2nd of October 2018.

