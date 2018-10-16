Nigerian Man killed In Daylight Robbery In The U.S

Published:





A 56-year-old Nigerian man delivering pizza was shot and killed in a daytime robbery that took place on St Clair Street in East Liberty over the weekend,





The victim, identified as Abdulganiyu Sanusi, was supposed to make a delivery to a bogus address on Penn Avenue, on the Wilkinsburg-city line. Pittsburgh Police spokesman, Chris Togneri told reporters “as he was going to 201 Penn Avenue, the caller who called into the original Domino’s changed the address and said to deliver the pizzas to 225 St Clair Street.”





When the driver arrived at the new location, a witness heard someone shout, “give me your money, give me your money,” before the fatal shot was fired.





Witnesses said the gunman was seen running from the area where the shooting took place. An employee at the Sheraden Square Domino’s where Sanusi worked said he and his co-workers were heartbroken by the shooting.





He described Sanusi as one of the pizza restaurant’s best drivers.

Share This