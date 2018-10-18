Nigerian Arrested In Liberia For Duping Lebanese Of US$500,000

Published:





After months on the run, the Liberian National Police (LNP) on Tuesday, arrested a Nigerian man identified as Nanda Morris Davies, for allegedly duping a Lebanese, Mohammed Bouelala, of US$500,000.





Abdul Samaad Jalloh and another defendant only identified as Collins said to be on the run are reported by the police to have aided defendant Morris in the alleged criminal scheme.





Davies, following his arrest Tuesday, October 16, was moved to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice where he was later sent to the Monrovia Central Prison pending prosecution.





The lawyer representing the defendant was seen at the court late Tuesday afternoon trying to secure his bond as the charges levied against Davies are bailable.





Court records revealed that around October 3, 2018 in Monrovia, the defendant with wicked and criminal intent purposely and intentionally conspired, induced and influenced the Lebanese national under the pretent to sell to him 14kg off gold and that having received the US$500,000 from him, the defendants out of deception presented to Boualala a fake gold.





"The alleged act being unlawful, wicked and criminal is in violation of Section 15.51 of the New Penal Law of Liberia,” the court record stated.

