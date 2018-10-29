Nigerian Air Force Sends Special Forces To Kaduna Over Crisis (Photos)

Published:





As part of efforts to quell the crisis rocking some parts of Kaduna state, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed a detachment of Special Forces personnel to the state that will support the Internal Security operations in the State.





The detachment will join other NAF personnel in Kaduna and other security agencies to ensure that the spate of senseless killings in some parts of the State is brought to a complete end and normalcy expeditiously restored.





The deployment is in addition to the earlier deployment of 2 helicopters and a DA-42 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft on 22 October 2018, which have since been conducting aerial patrols over flash points in the State.





