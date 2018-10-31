Nigeria Will Have Free, Fair Elections In 2019..UN, Ecowas Assure

Published:





The United Nations and Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) have said Nigeria would have free and fair election in 2019.





This assurance came from the Joint Mission of Ecowas and the UN delegation when it visited the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) in Abuja on Tuesday.







According to the leader of the delegation and the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, this was due to the assurance it got from President Muhammadu Buhari.





“Yesterday, we had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and he assured us of his determination as chairman of Ecowas and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do everything within his powers to ensure that credible, transparent, free and fair elections are conducted in 2019,” Chambas said.

