Nigeria Is Blessed To Have Buhari As President - VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria was lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari as its leader.





Speaking in Bauchi, the vice president noted that corruption remained the major challenge of the country.





Osinbajo said: “I think it is a blessing that God has given our country Muhammadu Buhari to be the president of our country at this time. This is because everybody knows he would not steal our money.





"Despite the fact that we are earning 60 per cent less than they were earning in the previous government, we are spending almost five times more on projects today.





"For the first time, we are spending N2.7trillion on capital projects.”

