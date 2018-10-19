NHIS Suspends Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf, Indefinitely

Published:





The governing council of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has suspended the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf, indefinitely.





Chairman of the council, Eyantu Efene, announced the decision at a press conference which held at the NHIS headquarters in Abuja after a meeting which lasted for about three hours with relevant stakeholders today October 18th.





Yusuf’s suspension followed allegations of attempts to illegally execute a N30 billion investment in federal government bonds, inflation of costs of bio-metric capturing machines, as well as insubordination.





Consequently, a panel was set up to investigate the allegations. The panel is expected to submit the report in three months.





Meanwhile, Yusuf has immediately been replaced by Sadique Abubakar as the acting Executive Secretary of the scheme.

