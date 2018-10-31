NHIS Executive Secretary Sent On Compulsory Leave

Published:





The executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Usman Yusuf, has been directed to proceed on administrative leave immediately.





Olusegun Adekunle, permanent secretary (general services office) for the secretary to the government of the federation, who made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, said the federal government has set up a panel to probe the allegations levelled Yusuf.





The permanent secretary said President Muhammadu Buhari approved that Yusuf should proceed on administrative leave immediately in order to allow the panel to carry out its task without interference.





Ben Omogo, a director in the office of the head of the civil service of the federation, has been deployed to oversee the affairs of the scheme in Yusuf’s absence.







The statement reads: “The federal government has observed with deep concern the growing tension between Boards and Chief Executives and their attendant implications for governance,” the statement read.





“For the avoidance of doubt, government will neither tolerate acts of indiscipline from any appointee nor will it habour any acts of corruption. Government will, however, ensure that due process is followed strictly in trying to maintain discipline and probity in public service.





“With specific reference to recent developments at the National Health Insurance Scheme, Mr. President has after due consideration approved the establishment of an independent fact-finding panel to investigate the alleged infractions by the Executive Secretary and report back within two weeks.”





The terms of the panel headed by Hassan Bukar are to investigate the alleged infractions listed by the NHIS governing council.

