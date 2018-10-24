New Take-off Date Of Nigeria Air To Be Announced Soon - FG

Published:





The Minister for State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the embargo placed on Nigeria Air, the national carrier, will be lifted as soon as possible.





Spokesperson of the ministry, James Daudu, disclosed that the minister made this known while receiving Fahad Al Taffaq, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja on Monday.





Daudu quoted the minister as saying the new dates for the take-off of the airline would be announced soon.





"The suspended national carrier would be activated as soon as possible, although the December 24th earlier given for its take-off is no longer feasible,” Sirika said.





In September, the minister announced the suspension of the national carrier which was to be launched in December, saying it was a “tough decision” taken by the federal executive council.

