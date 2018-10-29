New Minimum Wage: VP Osinbajo Meets Governors

Published:





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Management Team on Monday met with some state governors with a view to taking a position on the new national minimum wage.





State governors who attended the meeting at the Presidential Villa, are Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Osun State Governor, Rauf Aragbesola; and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.





Apart from Osinbajo, others at the meeting from the side of the Federal Government are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma.





Others are the Head of Service to the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Director-General, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule; and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

