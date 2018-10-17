NCC Names Nwokike, Director, Public Affairs

Published:





Mr. Nnamdi Nwokike has been named the Director, Public Affairs, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). His appointment which is in line with the NCC management's realignment of roles and redeployment, follows the retirement of Mr. Tony Ojobo at the mandatory age of 60 years.

Prior to this new position, Nwokike was the Director, Corporate Strategy Planning and Risk Management of the NCC. His appointment took effect from October 8, 2018.

Mr. Nwokike's expedition in Nigerian Communications Commission began in 2001 when he became the Deputy Director and pioneer Head, Consumer Affairs Department. A department he started and renamed Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB). At CAB, he created the Consumer Parliament, Consumer Outreach Programmes, Consumer Bill of Rights and Consumer Factsheets which have remained veritable channels for handling consumer complaints, consumer education and general dissonance in the market. He participated actively in the revolution of the telecom industry by contributing impeccable innovative ideas that prepared the ground for the continued blossoming of the Commission as the foremost consumer-centric regulator in Nigeria.

In 2004 he was transferred to Business Development, a Department vested with responsibilities of developing new business vistas, negotiating business contracts and managing international collaborations with agencies such as World Bank, United States Telecommunication Training Institute (USTTI), USAID. With his team in the Business Development Unit, they worked assiduously with Consultants from World Bank, USAID towards the setting up of the Universal Service Provision Fund in the Commission.

In 2007, Nigeria through the NCC, supported the candidature of Nnamdi Nwokike for the Executive Secretary position to head the West Africa Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly (WATRA). Having contested and won the election, Mr. Nwokike served as Executive Secretary of WATRA for two terms of three year tenure from 2007 to 2013.

WATRA consists of Independent National Regulatory Authority (NRAs) and departments for regulation of Telecommunications services established by governments of member states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region and Mauritania. WATRA was born out of the need to address present realities in the telecommunications industry in the sub-region while focusing on the need for West Africa to evolve a harmonized regulatory identity to boost investment and investor-confidence and to more effectively regulate and monitor telecommunications service. Mr. Nwokike was considered the right man for the job and indeed with his administrative dexterity and leadership sagacity, he revolutionized the activities of WATRA and brought the organization to an enviable limelight during his tenure.

He returned to NCC in early 2013 and traversed the Commission's Project and Strategy canvass as Director, Projects Department. And just as he began to institutionalize various changes in October of same year, his expertise was required in Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department to manage the Commission's Strategic Plan, facilitate strategic discussions across all levels and promoted the culture of performance management, professionalism, excellence, innovation and integrity that helped to position the telecommunications industry, deepened service penetration and appreciation, whilst promoting the telecommunications business environment.

Before joining the NCC, Mr. Nwokike had worked with the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Seven Up Bottling Company and Leventis Stores. His voyage through these reputable FMCG business organisations spanned the period from 1996-2001. Living behind him in these companies are indelible marks and records of unforgettable achievements in various management capacities.

He attended the University of Southwesthern Louisiana, Lafayette USA and obtained BBA Economics (Cum Laude Hons) in 1982. He proceeded for the National Youth Service in 1983 and 1985 enrolled for MBA at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus where he bagged Master of Business Admiration (MBA) in Marketing.

Beyond the aforementioned, Mr. Nwokike has attended various courses including:

I.Heineken Management Development Programme in Amsterdam, Holland, 1998

II.Telecommunications Regulatory Masterclass, in Bath United Kingdom

III.Senior Management and Telecommunications Programmes covering Project Management, Consumer Relations and Management, Public Relations, Strategic Planning and Performance Management

Nnamdi Nwokike hails from Umudioka Village, Akwa, Anambra State. Born on 1st October 1960. His birth date remains unique and significant as it was on a symbolic day in the history of Nigeria Political Freedom. By this divine arrangement, it became customary that every celebration of the Country's Independence Day re-echoes the sterling achievements of this amiable personae both in age and grace as he must celebrate with the Nation on a public holiday.

Mr. Nwokike is a family man, happily married to Mrs. Ifeoma Nwokike and blessed with three children.

