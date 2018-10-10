NCC Appoints New Spokesman After Tony Ojobo's Retirement
Published: October 10, 2018
He is Mr Nnamdi Nwokike
Mr Ojobo introduced his successor with this post on his social media handle
'Introducing Nnamdi Nwokike the new image maker and Director Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission. Nnamdi is a great guy and I have no doubt that he will do a great job. As I bow out of the services of @NgComCommission, I thank all my friends, colleagues and industry stakeholders for all their support. To God be all the Glory!'
0 comments: