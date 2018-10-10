Wednesday, 10 October 2018

NCC Appoints New Spokesman After Tony Ojobo's Retirement

Published: October 10, 2018
The Nigerian Communications Commission now has a new Director Of Public Affairs after the departure of it's erstwhile Director, Mr Tony Ojobo who just retired from the Agency.

He is Mr Nnamdi Nwokike


Mr Ojobo introduced his successor with this post on his social media handle

'Introducing Nnamdi Nwokike the new image maker and Director Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission. Nnamdi is a great guy and I have no doubt that he will do a great job. As I bow out of the services of @NgComCommission, I thank all my friends, colleagues and industry stakeholders for all their support. To God be all the Glory!'

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: