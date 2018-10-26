N30k Minimum Wage Not Feasible Even If Public Office Holders Sacrifice Their Pay - Femi Adesina

Published:





Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the N30, 000 minimum wage the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC is clamouring for at the moment, is not feasible even if all public office holders are asked to contribute their monthly income for this purpose.





Adesina who was a guest on Channels TV yesterday to speak on national issues, was asked to speak on the lingering faceoff between the Federal government and NLC over an increase in minimum wage. He said it is unfortunate that some state governors cannot pay the N18, 000 minimum wage at the moment and so asking them to pay N 30, 000 as minimum wage is quite ridiculous.





“So if they can’t pay N18,000 and labour is asking for N30,000 and they refuse to come lower, there may be a stalemate which will not be good for the country. I think in the spirit of negotiation, labour should not insist on N30,000'' he said





Asked if the political class “especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” agreeing to reduce their salaries will not make the new minimum wage demand possible, Adesina replied





“I doubt. Even if they decide not to collect anything, it still doesn’t take care of N30,000 minimum wage; it doesn’t. Maybe if the members of the national assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances, it can make a dent on minimum wage. But other office holders dont earn





anything outrageous.”





The Labour Unions have agreed to go on a national strike on November 6th if the government fails to adopt the N30, 000 m,inimum wage.

Share This