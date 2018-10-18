MUYIWA ODEKUNLE OPAKUNLE MUST NOT DIE ,NEEDS OUR ASSISTANCE

Published:

Astute broadcaster of repute Muyiwa Ojekunle Opakunle is down with heart problem and in need of urgent financial assistance to be back on his feet.





Muyiwa who worked with Radio Lagos ,AIT and Head of Station ,LASU Radio is currently receiving dylises at General Hospital ,Ifako Ijaiye in Lagos State.





His situation was brought to our notice yesterday by a colleague .



We are appealing to well meaning to please help us to save this wonderful guy i have knwn for close for over two decades.



Muyiwa is a very very nice down to earth human being and has been in the forefront of helping others in similar situation in the past. .



His account details are:



Name: Oluwamuyiwa Odekunle Okpakunle



Bank :Fidelity Bank



Account number:6553004624.

Share This