Muhammadu Buhari Polls 14.8m Votes To Win APC Ticket

Published:

Chairman, Convention Election Committee, and Governor-elect Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari polled a total of 14,842,072 votes in 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in direct presidential primary to elect candidate.



The primary was conducted on Friday September 28, 2018.





Dr Fayemi said with the results President Buhari had been confirmed as winner of the primary in line with the provisions of Section 87(6) of amended Electoral Act.



He said the President’s name shall be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the APC for 2019 presidential election.



When Fayemi asked delegates to ratify the votes, they all affirmed the authenticity of the votes by ‘Yes’ affirmation.



The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who spoke at convention, said the ruling party was ready for 2019 electioneering campaigns.



Oshiomhole told the opposition that the campaigns would not be based on religion and ethnicity but rather on issues and records.



He said the ruling party would organize a policy dialogue in few weeks to revisit APC, assess party performance, and draw plans for the next four years.



Earlier, the chairman of the convention planning committee, and Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, described President Buhari as Waterloo of the opposition.

