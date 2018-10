Published:

These are more pictures from the first inaugural lecture of the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria held in Lagos on Saturday 13th October 2018 with the theme "Combating Fake News In The Cyberspace".The Guest of honor was the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed while the Dean ,Mass Communication UNILAG Prof Abigail Ogwexzzy Ndisika was the Chairman.Speakers were Ms Chimaka Odunze,Ramon Nasir Olarenwaju,Basil Udotai,Kola Ologbondiyan and Kufre Ekanem