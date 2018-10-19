More Facts Emerge On Why Buhari Met Service Chiefs

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Council discussed ways to stop violence ahead of the 2019 elections in the country.





The meeting was held on Thursday in Abuja at the Presidential Villa with the service chiefs raising the alarm over the proliferation of arms ahead of the elections.





A statement by the Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali after the meeting noted that it was agreed that security agencies should deploy their personnel to states ahead of the polls and to douse the tension created by recent rancorous political party primaries.





"The meeting started by discussing the general overview of the security situation in the country as it relates to the conduct of the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” the minister added.





"It recommended deployment of security agencies to the states to enable elections to be conducted peacefully and to further douse the tension created by the outcome of the political parties primaries and some desperate persons to sabotage the electoral process.





"The meeting also discussed an attempt to put pressure on electoral body by some notable personalities through demonstrations which was brought under control by combined efforts of security agencies to avoid being hijacked by hoodlums and armed bandits.”





The statement said “Another area of security concern includes postelection violence as desperate politicians may whip up ethno-religious sentiments to create security situation in the country.





"Also of concern is the proliferation and stockpiling of weapons by some disgruntled elements with a desire to take laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity.





"The Council called for the concerted effort of all security agencies to ensure that the 2019 elections are hitch-free and the need for continuous sensitization of the public by National Orientation Agency and regular meetings of relevant stakeholders, including INEC, international/local observers and the media ahead of the elections.”

